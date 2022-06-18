535 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $528,021,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

