597 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000.

RYT opened at $232.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $283.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

