6,189,262 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,189,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $666,860,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

