662 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.31.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.48. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

