7,287 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 376,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 265,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

