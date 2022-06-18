765 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

