92,751 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,751 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,885,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CLF stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

