993 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

