Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.