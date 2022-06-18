ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.51 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.