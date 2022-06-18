Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.07.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.14. Accenture has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

