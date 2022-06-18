Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average is $473.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

