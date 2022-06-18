Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.