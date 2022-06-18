Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.
Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
