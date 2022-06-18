Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.96.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.62. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

