Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.62. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

