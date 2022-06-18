Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Wolfe Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

