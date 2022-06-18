Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Wolfe Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.
Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
