AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

AIRS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

