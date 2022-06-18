Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

