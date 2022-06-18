Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading 12.5% Higher

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 94,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)
