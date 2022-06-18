Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading 12.5% Higher

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 94,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.