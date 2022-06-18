Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $50.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

