Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,102,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

