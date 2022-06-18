Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
