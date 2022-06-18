Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

