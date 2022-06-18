American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $368,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
