American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $368,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

