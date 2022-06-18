Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.74). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.74), with a volume of 90,727 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.67. The company has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.
About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)
