Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.74). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.74), with a volume of 90,727 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.67. The company has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

