Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

