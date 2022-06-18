Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

