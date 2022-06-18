Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $74.14

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $844.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

