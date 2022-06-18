Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $337.23

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.42.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.40. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $239.30 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

