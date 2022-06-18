Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $108.27

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

