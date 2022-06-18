Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $63.80

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.45 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 132,537 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

