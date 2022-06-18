Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $82.56

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.