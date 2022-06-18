Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $143.57

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Splunk stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

