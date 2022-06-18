Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $19.95

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Vale alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.