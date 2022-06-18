Analyzing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Hemp and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 55.70 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.45 -$496.00 million ($3.30) -6.61

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74% Uber Technologies -29.51% 9.68% 3.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 0 30 0 3.00

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 158.75%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

