Andrew Berger Purchases 10,137 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $65,586.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Berger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00.

RMCF stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.