Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 11,200 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $6.02 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 79.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

