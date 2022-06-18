Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,085,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 986.6 days.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,529.14.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.