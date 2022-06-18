Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.05.

AR stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

