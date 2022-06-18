Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $444.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.06.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.41.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

