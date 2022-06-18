Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $300.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.98.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $251.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.78. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

