Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

