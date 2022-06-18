Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

NYSE:AJG opened at $149.71 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

