Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $15,461,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

