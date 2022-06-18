Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys Shares of 324 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,617.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

