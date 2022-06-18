Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

