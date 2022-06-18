Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.