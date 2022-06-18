Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases Shares of 156 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,611.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

