Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,462 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,905,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

