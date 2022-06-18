Ascent Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 39,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

CDNS opened at $143.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.