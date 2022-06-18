Ascent Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,959,000 after purchasing an additional 636,780 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

